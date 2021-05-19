The Blazer boys team competed brilliantly on May 14 with two individual league champions and 1 relay league champ.

In the three spring seasons in the SFL, the boys team has finished second, first and second. That’s a credit to the work the kids put in, but also a credit to our assistant coaches: Mike Simpson; Mike Gunderson; Thane Nonamaker; Curtis Pahls; Joe Leiker; John Yockey; Matt Mayeske, according to the coach.

League Champs

Quenton Walion, 1600m, 4:23.38

Matt Limer, 300m hurdles, 41.60 (personal record)

Relay League Champ

John Ahsens, Trot Wood, Lucas Anderson, Owen Massaro ran the Sprint Medley (200-200-400-800) for the first time together and won it in school record fashion! 3:42.94

Second place

Ethan Reynolds, 100m, 10.71 ties the school record

Ethan Reynolds, 200m, 22.81

Carson Sander, javelin, 172-7

4x100m relay: Brian Wilson, Ahsens, Anderson, Reynolds 43.44

4x400m relay: Jordan Kilonzo, Limer, Wood, Reynolds 3:27.79

Boys Team Scores

Mill Valley 107

1. GEHS 99

2. Olathe North 83

3. Olathe Northwest 73

4. SM East 59

5. Olathe East 55

6. Olathe South 52

7. Free State 51

8. SM Northwest 33

9. Olathe West 32

10. Lawrence 30

11. SM South 29

12. SM West 21

13. SM North 17