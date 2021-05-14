Coach Brian McGee

It was a beautiful night May 2 for track and field and our athletes performed magnificently.

The boys squad placed third finishing behind Olathe East and Mill Valley but defeating Olathe West, Olathe Northwest, Shawnee Mission South, Paola, and Blue Valley Southwest

Outstanding Performances on the boys’ side are:

1st place

Quenton Walion, 800m, 1:54.02 destroying his own school record and running the fastest 800m in 6A since 2016. He is the current state leader in the event.

Ethan Reynolds, 100m & 200m in 10.79 and 22.38

4x400m relay: Jordan Kilonzo; Matt Limer; Trot Wood; Reynolds 3:27.27 currently stands as #2 time in 6A

2nd place

4x100m relay: Brian Wilson; John Ahsens; Lucas Anderson; Reynolds 43.26

3rd place

Carson Sander, Javelin, 173-3

John Ahsens, 100m, 10.95

Liam Strahan, Long Jump, 21-4

Boys Team Scores

Mill Valley 148

1. Olathe East 121.50

2. GEHS 117.50

3. Olathe West 76

4. Olathe Northwest 74.50

5. SM South 73.50

6. Paola 53

7. BV Southwest 36