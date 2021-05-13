KDOT has provided additional updates regarding the US-56, east of Moonlight Road, pavement repair project scheduled to begin May 8.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) began pavement repairs on US-56, from east of Moonlight Road to the I-35 ramps. The project includes concrete pavement patching and asphalt overlay.

Eastbound and westbound US-56 will be reduced to one lane during hours of work, meaning at least one lane will be open in each direction at all times. All lanes of traffic will be available when work is not being performed. Weather permitting, KDOT expects the project to be completed by mid-July.

Update: In addition to the single lane closure on both eastbound and westbound US-56, KDOT plans to close the off-ramp from southbound New Century to westbound US-56. Southbound traffic will be able to access US-56 using Industrial Bypass.

KDOT will provide updates to the schedule throughout the project.