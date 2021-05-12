(First Published in The Gardner News on Wednesday, May 12, 2021)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of the Estate of Case No. 21PR-504

Division No. 8

KRISTINE L. JAMES, Deceased. Chapter 59 Proceeding

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on May 3, 2021, a Petition was filed in this Court by David O. James, one of the heirs of Kristine L. James, Deceased, praying that descent be determined of the following described real estate situated in Johnson County, Kansas, to-wit:

An undivided one-half interest as tenant in common in Lot 198, CEDAR GLEN,

SEVENTH PLAT, a subdivision in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas,

and any and all other Kansas real estate and personal property, if any, owned by the decedent at the time of decedent’s death.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before June 8, 2021, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. of said day, in this Court, in the City of Olathe, in Johnson County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. This hearing will occur remotely. If you wish to participate in the hearing by video or conference call, please contact Division 8 at (913)715-3820 before the date of the hearing so you can be invited to join the hearing. Should you fail to do so, the Court will proceed and enter such orders as the Court determines appropriate.

.

David O. James, Petitioner

Law Office of J. Michael Haskin

8700 Monrovia, Suite 310

Lenexa, KS 66215

(913) 782-0706

Attorney for Petitioner

(Please publish once each week for three (3) consecutive weeks and after the final publication, please mail one (1) Proof of Publication to J. Michael Haskin, Post Office Box 413, Olathe, Kansas, 66051-0413.)