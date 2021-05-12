CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC21-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 14th day of June 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Petition For Vacation.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the June 14, 2021 Planning Commission Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Planning Commission, and the comments will be made part of the record for City Council. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

This public hearing is being held in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated sanitary sewer easement in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT OF AN EXISTING 15 FOOT SANITARY SEWER EASEMENT, BEING DESCRIBED IN BOOK 6793 AT PAGE 347 AND BOOK 6793 AT PAGE 360, AND BEING THAT PART OF LOT 1, BEDROCK CONCRETE, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1 (BEARINGS WRITTEN HEREIN ARE BASED UPON THE KANSAS STATE PLANE COORDINATE SYSTEM, 1983, NORTH ZONE); THENCE SOUTH 02°00’48” EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 359.60 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°00’31” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 252.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 01°56’14” EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SANITARY SEWER EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 289.29 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH 86°57’14” EAST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 15.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01°56’44” EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 274.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°00’31” EAST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 126.09 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01°59’37” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 15.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID EASEMENT; THENCE SOUTH 88°00’33”WEST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 141.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 6228.37 SQ. FEET (0.14 ACRES)

Location or Vicinity: 19968 W. 157th Street

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 7th day of May, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)