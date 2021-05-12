CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON REZONING

RZ21-0008

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 14th day of June, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Rezoning.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the June 14, 2021 Planning Commission Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Planning Commission, and the comments will be made part of the record for City Council. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected].

This public hearing is being held in regard to the Rezoning of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

BP ZONING:

ALL OF THE SOUTH 575 FEET OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 23, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS.

M-2 ZONING:

ALL OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 14, RANGE 23, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS EXCEPT THE SOUTH 575 FEET THEREOF.

Owners Request Change from: from RUR (Rural) District to M-2 (General Industrial) District and BP (Business Park) District

Location or Vicinity: Vicinity of W. 175th Street and Hedge Lane.

If, however, a protest against such rezoning be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed to be Rezoned, such rezoning shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 7th day of May 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)