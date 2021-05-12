NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas (the “City”), will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas, in regard to a request by the Frontier Days Association for a Waiver (as allowed pursuant to Section 3-202 of Article 1 of Chapter III of the Edgerton Municipal Code) from the prohibition against serving alcoholic liquor within 200 feet of any church, school, nursing home, library, or hospital for the Edgerton Frontier Days to be held June 18-19, 2021.