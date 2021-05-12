Greg was a 1987 GEHS graduate who worked the past 13 years as the Pittsburg High School Theatre Director, earned the 2020 International Thespian Society’s “Spirit of Thespis Award” as well as named a 2021 inductee to the Kansas Thespians Hall of Fame.

To continue his legacy, the Greg Shaw “Applause” Memorial Scholarship was recently founded at GEHS to honor his competitive spirit in and outside of the classroom; his relentless pursuit of perfection as a performer/director/educator; his compassion for encouraging others to “reach for the stars” contributing to the Greg Shaw Memorial Scholarship available through the Gardner Edgerton Schools Foundation at: [email protected] The inaugural 2021 Greg Shaw Memorial Scholarship recipient will be announced at Senior Honors Night.