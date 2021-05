Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

The Blazers improved to 18-1 on the season with a 8-0 win over Lawrence Free State May 6. Mitch Mauk pitched a complete game and only gave up four hits on the night. Mitch is now 6-0 on the season.

Offensively the Blazers had 13 team hits and eight of the nine Blazers in the lineup had a hit.