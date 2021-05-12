Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

The Blazers defeated the Timberwolves of BVSW last week with a score of 4-1. This was probably the biggest game of the season for the Blazers as they took down number one in 5A. Mitch Mauk and Landon Turner collectively held the Timberwolves to four hits on the night. Mitch picked up the win and is now 5-0 on the season.

Offensively the Blazers had 10 team hits. Tye Wood, Jake McClure, and Hayden Dyer each had multiple hits for the Blazers. Landon Turner, Jake McClure and Hayden Dyer all contributed with RBI’s.

The Blazers are now 16-1 on the season and are ranked number two in 6A according to maxpreps.com and number three in 6A according to KABC (Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches).