The City of Gardner will hold its citywide cleanup on May 8 and May 22. During this time, the city will provide a collection of up to four bulk items for residents within city limits. Individual residential homes, duplexes and mobile homes are eligible to participate.

Residents north of 175th Street/Main Street will receive service on May 8. Residents south of 175th Street/Main Street will receive service on May 22.

The city contracted Gardner Disposal Service, a local company, to handle the pickup. Gardner Disposal divided the pick-up dates into two Saturdays to coincide with their available resources.

In order to provide this service for residential debris not collected by regular trash service in a fiscally responsible manner, the city modified the program to limit the type and quantity of items collected.

Up to four of the following types of items will be accepted per household:

• Furniture (a four-piece sectional = item collection limit)

• Mattresses and box springs

• BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

• Basketball goals (cut in half, no concrete)

• Swing sets (broken down and bundled)

• Carpet rolls: 4 ft. long, and less than 65 lbs.

• * Only those items not collected by regular trash service

The following items will not be accepted at curbside pickup:

• More than four items

• Objects weighing more than 150 pounds

• Household appliances, electronics, including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, etc.

• Yard waste, tree limbs, or stumps

• Hazardous materials, (including tires, car batteries, liquids, paint, refrigerants, solvents, oils, or other hazardous materials)

• Decking, fencing, lumber, or RR ties

• Glass (unless broken down and boxed)

• Construction or demolition debris

• Domestic trash, no bagged items allowed

• Commercial debris

Larger items qualify if two individuals can lift them. Additionally, any items over 6 feet should be cut in half. To ensure the collection of approved pieces, residents should place their belongings within 3 feet of the curb by 7 a.m. Residents must dispose of items on their own if they fail to make pick-up time.

For a fee, residents may request a separate pickup for unapproved items at 913.856.3851. Residents can contact the Olathe Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 913.971.9311 to schedule a drop off of hazardous materials such as auto products, paints and pesticides.

For more questions regarding approved items for collection or pick-up locations, please contact Jody Demaline, public works superintendent, at 913.856.0908.