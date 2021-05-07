Coach Ryan Dieckgrafe

Last week was a long one for the Blazers varsity team. There were matches Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Monday the team traveled to Topeka for an all Tournament versus 12 Teams. Blazers took third place and were led by Andrew Wise who took secondnd overall in #1 Singles.

This was an eight hour long tournament, so the boys were very tired and ready to get home so the team ate Casey’s Pizza and various sugary drinks in the hometown of wrestling great Tyler Cordts.

Tuesday Blazers played a four team quad at home. The team was great and took second place versus some very tough competition from Mill Valley, Olathe North, and Olathe Northwest.

Thursday varsity played in the all day Sunflower League tournament.

“Well…this was big boy tennis. We won some matches but the day was mostly an opportunity to learn and play against the best players in the state,” Ryan Dieckgrafe, coach, said.