Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

The Blazers defeated the Eagles of Olathe North High by a score of 8-5 April 29.

The winning pitcher for the Blazers was Dylan Butash who improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Blazers were led offensively by Hayden Dyer who went 3-4 with three RBI’s. Austin Buie, Landon Turner, and Matt McMilian had an RBI as well.

The Blazers improved to 15-1 on the season.