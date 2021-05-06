Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

The Blazers improved to 8-1 on the season with a 8-2 victory over the Bishop Meige Stags. Collecting multiple hits for the Blazers were Dawson Williams, Jake McClure and Austin Buie. McClure had two triples.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the fourth, Ty Wood came to the plate with the bases loaded. Ty smoked a grand slam over the right field fence to bust the game wide open for the Blazers. Earning the victory on the mound was Garrett Bergmann. Bergmann is now 2-0 in the season.