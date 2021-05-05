NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Olathe will receive sealed bids online at app.netgometrix.com, until 3:00 P.M. CST, on May 14, 2021 for Demolition at Lake Olathe (IFB 21-0089). Bids received after this time will not be accepted. At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened via Microsoft Teams.

It is the intent of the City of Olathe and this Invitation for Bid (IFB) to contract with a qualified demolition contractor to perform the services under the terms of this agreement. The successful contractor shall provide all labor, materials and equipment required to complete the work.

Questions concerning this notice can be directed to Victoria Smith, 913-971-8926.