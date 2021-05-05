NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The City of Olathe will receive sealed bids online at app.netgometrix.com, until 3:00 P.M. CST, on May 12, 2021 for Ready Mix Concrete (IFB 21-0084). Bids received after this time will not be accepted. At said time and place, and promptly thereafter, all bids that have been duly received will be publicly opened via GoToMeeting.

It is the intent of this Invitation for Bids to contract with one or more qualified contractors to provide ready mix concrete as needed and as requested for various City departments. The City uses concrete for sidewalks, storm sewers, street and curb repairs, and parks and cemetery maintenance.

Questions concerning this notice can be directed to Victoria Smith, 913-971-8926.