Photos courtesy of USD 231

Brian Scott

The GEHS Orchestras had a busy start to April with KSHSAA’s Virtual Solo and Ensemble Festival and KSHSAA’s Virtual State Large Group Festival.

Our students worked very hard, and I am exceedingly proud of them, said Brian Scott, orchestra director.

Two soloists submitted videos:

Emily Schutzel, junior violinist, earning a I rating

Madeline Clark, sophomore cellist, earning a II rating

One small ensemble video was submitted for the virtual solo/ensemble festival of our Chamber Orchestra performing Dvorak’s “Songs My Mother Taught Me” without a conductor, and they earned a I rating.

For State Large Group Festival both the Philharmonic and Chamber Orchestras earned I (superior) ratings, with the three judges awarding the ratings of I-II-I to the Philharmonic’s performance of Sibelius’ “Andante Festivo” and straight ones (I-I-I) to the Chamber Orchestra’s performance of Grieg’s “Ase’s Death.”