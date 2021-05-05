INVITATION FOR BID

DEMOLITION OF EXISTING STRUCTURES AT LAKE OLATHE

Date of Issuance: April 30, 2021 Bid Number: IFB 21-0089 Response Deadline Date: May 14 2021 Time: 3:00PM CST

There will be a Prebid Meeting, May 11, 2021 at 9:00AM CST.

Questions regarding this invitation should be directed to app.negometrix.com

The deadline for receipt of questions from bidders is 3:00PM CST on May 12, 2021 .

Bids must be received electronically by the date and time indicated at app.negometrix.com

Bids will be opened via Microsoft Teams.