INVITATION FOR BID
DEMOLITION OF EXISTING STRUCTURES AT LAKE OLATHE
|Date of Issuance:
|April 30, 2021
|Bid Number:
|IFB 21-0089
|Response Deadline Date:
|May 14 2021
|Time:
|3:00PM CST
There will be a Prebid Meeting, May 11, 2021 at 9:00AM CST.
Questions regarding this invitation should be directed to app.negometrix.com
The deadline for receipt of questions from bidders is 3:00PM CST on May 12, 2021.
Bids must be received electronically by the date and time indicated at app.negometrix.com
Bids will be opened via Microsoft Teams.