JERRY SCOTT WATERS

Jerry Scott Waters, 82, Gardner, Kansas passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. Visitation 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 138 E. Shawnee Street, Gardner, Kansas. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas. A second visitation will be 10:00-11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Patton Funeral Home, 121 N. Main, Huntsville, Missouri. Graveside Service and burial to follow at Huntsville Cemetery, Huntsville, Missouri. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.

Jerry was born in Moberly, Missouri on February 2, 1939 to Glen and Velma Lois (Terriel) Waters. He graduated from Darksville High School, Darksville, Missouri in 1957 and soon joined the United States Navy. Jerry retired from the Navy after 20 years of service. He worked as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 27 years. Jerry married Paula S. Patton on January 7, 1964 in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas, as well as an Elder and Deacon. Jerry was a member of LeRoy Hill American Legion Post 19 and worked with and supported Gardner Scout Pack 3088.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son Tim Waters in 2015 and sister Glenda Sue Kitchen. He is survived by his wife Paula of the home, son Jeffrey (Marci) Waters, Olathe, Kansas; brother Robert “Bob” Waters, Huntsville, Missouri and granddaughters Mackenzie and Bayli.