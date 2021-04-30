More than $2.5 million has been received in COVID -19 relief funds by USD 231, according to the April 14 board brief.

Board members receive board updates from district departments twice monthly including: educational services, special education, human resources and others. Only the finance department reported for the current update.

According to information provided, the district has received $2,584,282 in relief funds to date.

The Kansas Department of Education has not yet provided information on some outstanding requests, including special education and general.

Funding has been allocated to training and custodial as well as non payroll expenditures which include: HEPA air cleaner, HVAC modifications, disposable gloves, sneeze guards, safety goggles, sanitizer, disinfectant, masks, fogger/mister, thermometers, sprayers, cleaners, wipes, walkie talkie radio, among other expenses.

From the website:

The summary below provides an update on the federal funding provided to K-12 school districts since the start of the pandemic, both from Johnson County and KSDE.

USD 231 has received the following award notifications or anticipated funding amounts:

1.$500,000 -Johnson County Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) a. Period of Performance Start and End Date: March 2020-Dec 2020

2.$278,254 –ESSER I General (Elem and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).Period of Performance Start and End Date: March 2020-Sept 2021

3.$100,748 –ESSER I Special Education (Elem and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).Period of Performance Start and End Date: March 2020-Sept 2021

4.$449,249 –ESSER II, General Per Student (Elem and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).Period of Performance Start and End Date: March 2020-Sept 2023

5.$1,256,031 –ESSER II, General Direct (Elem and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).Period of Performance Start and End Date: March 2020-Sept 2023

6.ESSER II, Special Education –Final Amount Not Yet Communicated by KSDE

7.ESSER III, General –Final Amount Not Yet Communicated by KSDE

8.ESSER III, Special Education –Final Amount Not Yet Communicated by KSDE

Federal COVID-19 funding update:

On March 24, 2021, KSDE provided additional training and information on the expanded reporting, application, tracking, and oversight for federal COVID ESSER relief funding.

ESSER I funding has new reporting requirements for expenditures from March 13, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

ESSER II funding has a new application process with a KSDE Commissioner Task Force before ESSER II reimbursements will be processed for payment to school districts.

A more complete list of money received is listed on the district’s website.