Coach Brian McGee

The Blazer Boys T&F squad picked up their second team victory of the season last week at the Mid-Season Classic held at BVNW.

There were several standout performances, but Quenton Walion and Ethan Reynolds deserve special mention.

Quenton won the 800m, 1600m and 3200m completing the TRIPLE while setting a new school record in the 800m at 1:58.41.

Mitch Lumley set the record of 1:58.67 at the state meet in 2019.

Quenton was sensational. “Q” has ran eight individual races this season and has won all of them. On the sprint side, Ethan won the 200m for the fourth meet in a row but we added the 100m on his plate this week, and he did not disappoint. “E” clocked a 10.78 which is the second-fastest Boys 100m time in school history.

1st place winners

Quenton Walion 1600m 4:33.38

Quenton Walion 800m 1:58.41

Quenton Walion 3200m 9:35.47

Ethan Reynolds 100m 10.78 #1 time in 6A

Ethan Reynolds 200m 22.37

2nd place

Storm Frazier, pole vault, 13’0″

Matt Limer, 400m, 53.78

4x800m relay: J.Graham; L.Comstock; P.Walion; W.Brown 8:35.53

4x100m relay: B.Wilson; E.Reynolds; L.Anderson; J.Ahsens 44.26

3rd place

Carson Sander, shot put, 46-10

Carson Sander, javelin, 162-5