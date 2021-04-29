The Gardner Farmers Market will return for the 2021 season every Thursday, starting May 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitors can purchase locally grown foods, flowers and handmade crafts at the Johnson Country Fairgrounds, 136 E. Washington St. (east of the Gardner Aquatic Center). Photo courtesy of the city of Gardner
