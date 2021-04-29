The Kansas Principals Association (KPA) is proud to recognize John McIntire, Pioneer Ridge Middle School, as the Area I Middle School Principal of the Year. McIntire received this award, in part, for being recognized by staff, as well as administrators, as innovative and visionary. McIntire prioritizes building relationships with students and staff based on trust, which has allowed him to be extremely successful as an administrator, teacher, and coach.

KPA is an organization of over 700 school principals from across the state of Kansas. McIntire was nominated and selected by peer principals. Candidates are evaluated on their school leadership, school improvement, dedication, professionalism, and service to students.

This marks the second year in a row that a Gardner Edgerton middle school principal has won this prestigious award. Carl Garrett, principal at Wheatridge Middle School, won in 2020.