Coach Ryan Dieckgrafe

The varsity group was in Lawrence on April 22.

Stats: 1 Singles – Andrew Wise went 2-1

2 Singles – Gavin Hotle went 2-1

1 Doubles – Ben Keeney/ Owen Prothe went 1-2

2 Doubles – Brady Hilton/ Carter Beasley went 2-1

The JV group played twice, Sunflower League JV Tourney April 22 and Spring Hill Quad April 19.

Stats: 1 Singles – Colton Cape was 2-4

2 Singles – Luka Majstorovic was 3-3

1 Doubles -Trey Hullum/ Aidan Bishop 4-3

2 Doubles – Rocco Fergola/Kemper Whitlow – 4-3