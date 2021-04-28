Coach Addison Lutchen

C Team softball was back last week after a 10 day break. The girls did not miss a beat and came away with two wins.

In the first game, Grace Reider rocked it on the mound with six strikeouts. Adding in some easy throws to first, she accounted for eight of 18 outs in the first game.

Ruby Yoss had an awesome double play in the fifth inning after catching a fly ball in right field and throwing the runner out at first.

In the sixth inning Gabi Blazic blasted a double into right center and then Oli Blazic and Maddie Trout followed up immediately with doubles of their own. With the bats alive, we won the first game 16-3 after six innings.

In the second game, Karsen Schumaker took the mound. She also struck out six batters, and took three more outs for herself contributing nine of the 21 outs in game two. Gabi Blazic contributed with a great double play at third as well.

We’ve been working on batting at practice and it was evident last night. Between both games…

Maddie Trout went 8-9 at the plate; Aaliyah Moss went 5-7; Grace Rieder went 4-6; and Kenslee Troutman went 4-8.Coach Addison Lutchen

