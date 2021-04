CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING A VACATION BY PLAT

FP21-0009

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 24th day of May, 2021, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Vacation by Plat.

PARTICIPATION: If the public health issues related to COVID-19 and social distancing continue, the City of Olathe will also provide a medium of interactive communication for the public to participate through Zoom. If Zoom is utilized, instructions regarding public participation will be posted on the City of Olathe website one week prior to the meeting and will be placed on the May 24th, 2021 Planning Commission Agenda.

You are encouraged to call or email the Planning Division with any comments or questions prior to the date of the public hearing. The Planning Division will provide all comments and questions received to the Planning Commission, and the comments will be made part of the record for City Council. The Planning Division may be reached at 913-971-8750 or [email protected]

This public hearing is being held in regard to the vacation by plat of the following described dedicated alley and street right of way in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

EXCEPTION 37 – SANITARY SEWER EASEMENT

ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 29; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38” EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 29, A DISTANCE OF 725.27 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°59’28” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 380.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID POINT BEING ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 2, PINECREST TOWNHOMES, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, AND ALSO BEING 10.00 FEET WEST OF THE WEST LINE OF INDIAN CREEK LIBRARY, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 533.24 FEET TO THE POINT OF TERMINATION.

EXCEPTION 39 – SANITARY SEWER EASEMENT

A PORTION OF LAND LOCATED IN LOT ONE, INDIAN CREEK LIBRARY, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; COMMENCING NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 29; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38” EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 29, A DISTANCE OF 725.27 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°59’28” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 370.00 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1 OF INDIAN CREEK LIBRARY, A SUBDIVISION OF LAND NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38”EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 483.24 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 89°32’39” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 20.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°32’39” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 20.00 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE NORTH 00°26’38” WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

EXCEPTION 43 – WATERLINE EASEMENT

10’ ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING LINE: BEGINNING 527.7 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE ¼ OF THE NE ¼ OF SECTION 29-13-24; THENCE EASTERLY TO A POINT 40’ NORTH OF SAID SOUTHEAST CORNER.

EXCEPTION 38 – DRAINAGE EASEMENT

ALL THAT PART OF LOT 1, INDIAN CREEK LIBRARY, A SUBDIVISION NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE NORTH 89°59’28” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 83.99 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°59’28” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 83.99 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE NORTH 00°26’38” WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

EXCEPTION 36 – DRAINAGE EASEMENT

AT THAT PART OF NORTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 1, INDIAN CREEK LIBRARY, A SUBDIVISION NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE SOUTH 00°26’38” EAST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°59’28” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 250.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°26’38” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 50.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 2, PINECREST TOWNHOMES, A SUBDIVISION NOW IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS; THENCE NORTH 89°59’28” EAST, ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 2, A DISTANCE OF 250.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

EXCEPTION 29 – RESERVATION OF UTILITY EASEMENT TO CITY OF OLATHE

A PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE 89°25’14” WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER TO A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°05’37” WEST A DISTANCE OF 724.87 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00°05’37” WEST A DISTANCE OF 515.03 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF INDIAN CREEK PARKWAY; THENCE NORTH 89°37’33” WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 110.93 FEET; THENCE CONTINUING ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT WITH A RADIUS OF 630.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 266.68 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°05’37” EAST A DISTANCE OF 571.71 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°27’33” EAST A DISTANCE OF 370.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 195,468 SQUARE FEET OR 4.4873 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Location or Vicinity: Northeast corner of Chestnut Street & Santa Fe Street

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 23rd day of April, 2021.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)