ORDINANCE NO. 2069 SUMMARY

On April 22, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2069 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve Application ZA2020-03 regarding the rezoning of approximately 60.161 acres of land generally located northeast of the intersection of West 207th Street and South Gardner Road in Edgerton, Kansas from Johnson County “RUR” (Rural District) zoning district to City of Edgerton “L-P” (Logistics Park) zoning district based on the evidence provided in the City Staff’s recommendations and subject to the recommendations of the Planning Commission. A complete copy of this ordinance, as well as City staff recommendations summarizing the factors considered for approval attached to that ordinance, are available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.