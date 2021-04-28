ORDINANCE NO. 2068 SUMMARY

On April 22, 2021, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2068 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a conditional use permit (CU2021-01) allowing an interstate pole sign on property located at 32501 W. 200th Street in Edgerton. A complete copy of this ordinance, as well as City staff recommendations summarizing the factors considered for approval attached to that ordinance, are available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.