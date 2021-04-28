The Gardner City-Wide Garage Sale is Scheduled for the weekend of April 30-May 2, 2021. It’s a good opportunity to purge your house of unwanted items and find them a new home.
Everyone is encouraged to be respectable and safe. Only handle things that are necessary. Wear a mask. Wash or sanitize hands frequently. Social distance. Make it comfortable for everyone so that sellers have success and buyers get the bargains they are searching for.
Gardner garage sale this weekend
