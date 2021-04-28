The Gardner City-Wide Garage Sale is Scheduled for the weekend of April 30-May 2, 2021. It’s a good opportunity to purge your house of unwanted items and find them a new home.

Everyone is encouraged to be respectable and safe. Only handle things that are necessary. Wear a mask. Wash or sanitize hands frequently. Social distance. Make it comfortable for everyone so that sellers have success and buyers get the bargains they are searching for.