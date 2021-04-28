File photo

The annual kids fishing derby is planned June 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. til noon at Gardner Lake.

Join in for this fun annual event co-sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Cops n’ Bobbers. Rods, reels & tackle will be provided by Cops n’ Bobbers for those who need it; however, you are encouraged to bring your own pole and bait.

The $3 per child registration fee includes a hot dog lunch at the conclusion of the derby, and additional food tickets for adults and siblings can be purchased for $1 each.

Trophies will be awarded in three age categories: 2 – 4, 5 – 8, and 9 – 12. Awards will be given for Biggest Fish, Littlest Fish, and Most Fish.

Register early as space is limited to 75 participants. Click here to register now! https://bit.ly/3sbkOqe