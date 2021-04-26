MARY CATHERINE HARRALSON

Mary Catherine Harralson.,84, Olathe, Kansas passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.

Mary Catherine was born July 12, 1936 in Edgerton, Kansas to Clarence Frances and Ruth May (Dwyer) Gillespie. She was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Edgerton High School in 1954. She married William Henry Harralson in Edgerton, Kansas on January 14, 1956. Mary Catherine worked at Allstate Insurance, Olathe, Kansas as an agent and secretary. Most importantly she was a homemaker, raising her family. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Gardner, Kansas. Mary Catherine was an avid reader, seamstress and gardener who enjoyed canning food for her family. She was the score keeper for 40 years for baseball and Babe Ruth League in Olathe. She was known to keep the umpires “straight” and “liked to do things her way”. Mary Catherine was a member of the PTO of St. Paul’s and a bowling league.

Mary Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; husband William and infant daughter Susan Carol. She is survived by her children: Cathy (Bill) Bowers, Olathe, Kansas, Bill (Tina) Harralson, Gardner, Kansas, Jim Harralson and significant other Paul Lane, Columbia, Missouri, Tim (Lori) Harralson, Orrick, Missouri and Dave (Kylee) Harralson, Gardner, Kansas; sister Carolyn Patterson, Vesailles, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.