Flag Retirement Ceremony. Flag Retirement Ceremony Where the Trail Divides Chapter, NSDAR and VFW Post # 11234 are partnering for a Flag Retirement Ceremony, Saturday, May 8, 2021 12:30 to 2:30pm Veterans Park, Gardner, KS If you have any old, heavy worn, or damaged flags that you would like to have properly retired, you can drop them off if you are not able stay for the ceremony at Veterans Park. The Ceremony is open to the public and interested parties are invited to stay.