Coach Derek Wilson

Playing with just one sub last week, JV had their best offensive game of the season scoring eight goals in just one half of play.

Brooke Private gets the clean sheet in goal! Goals scored by Emily Sitthivong(3), Grace Beaver(2), Regan Green, Pierson Martin and Jasmine Williams.

Varsity, playing short-handed as well, got off to a little bit of a slow start but still went into halftime up 1-0. The girls came out with more energy in the second half and controlled the game to come out with a 5-1 win. Multiple JV girls got their first varsity playing time and held their own! Goals scored by Abby Hill, Kaylee Roberts, Kyndall Gordon(2) and Abri Leiker with Abri Leiker picking up an assist.