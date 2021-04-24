Coach Brendan Skye

JV softball started the season 4-0 with wins over Bishop Miege and Lawrence last week.

Last week the Blazers dominated in their home opener against Bishop Miege with final scores of 19-1 and 19-0. Leading us on the mound were Ava Blanton and Kiera Armato. The team showed tremendous respect and class against their opponent.

The Blazers kept it going by getting two more wins the next day by the score of 16-0 against Lawrence. The entire team offensively had 27 hits on the night. Lindsay Malkames went 4-6 with seven RBI’s including two home runs. Ava Blanton and Kiera Armato each picked up their second win of the season on the mound.