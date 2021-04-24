Kara Banks

City of Edgerton

A garden full of native plants.

The City of Edgerton and the Hillsdale Watershed Coalition are pleased to announce a new partnership for Spring 2021. All Edgerton residents who help support watershed health by planting native trees and plants, or by constructing rain barrels or rain gardens on their properties will be eligible for free technical assistance from the Miami County Conservation District’s Urban Conservationist.

Those who choose to plant native trees are encouraged to apply for a 50 percent reimbursement of up to $75 per tree for up to two trees per household, and all approved native plant gardens, rain barrels, bioswales, and buffer strips are eligible for the same 50 percent reimbursement up to $1000 per project.

Costs for installation, most construction materials, plants and soil conditioners are all qualified for the cost share. Technical assistance for homeowners or groups who need light design assistance, or resources for purchasing plants and other guidance is available through the Hillsdale Watershed Coalition and Miami County Conservation District.

These practices not only help to slow the flow of stormwater from urban living spaces, keeping damaging sediment and pollution out of Hillsdale Lake – the primary local source of our drinking water – but they also function as a crucial support for native pollinators and declining populations of grassland birds. This project is funded, in part, by the KS WRAPS program of KDHE and funding is limited.

Please email [email protected] with any questions.