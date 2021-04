Coach Ryan Plankenhorn

With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded, Carson Schrack singled to left to secure the victory for the Blazers. This is the second time in back to back nights that the Blazers have walked off in the bottom of the seventh.

Strong pitching from Landon Turner and Garrett Bergmann kept the Blazers in the game all night. Garrett Bergmann picked up the win.