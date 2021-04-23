Cassie Medina

The WMS Mustangs competed in their first away meet of the season on April 13 when they traveled to Paola.

The seventh grade girls earned 17 points. Evelyn McKelvey was an event winner in the 200m dash with a time of 31.98. Second place finishers were Clara Schneller in the 1600m run and 4×100 relay team (Yanez, Helms, Lammers, McKelvey). Third place finishers were Audrey Helms in the 100m Hurdles and Alison Turner in the Shot Put. Fourth place finishers were Triela Kurkowski in the 800m run and Elle Perez in the Discus.

The seventh grade boys team took third place with 14 pts. Second place finishers were John Richards in the 3200m run, Brayden Hinz in the 100m Hurdles, and the 4×100 Relay (Ogle, Johannes, Hinz, Lucas). Third place finishers were Brayden Hinz in the High Jump and Jensen Honey in the 400m run, Jensen Honey also finished fourth in the 100m Hurdles.

The eighth grade girls team took second place with 41 points. Event winners were Nikki Claycamp in the 100m dash with a time of 14.86 and the 100m Hurdles with a time of 20.84, and the 4×200 relay team (Long, King, Claycamp, Carlisle). Second place finishers were Jocelyn Carlisle in the 100m Hurdles and in the 200m dash, the Sprint Medley team (Claycamp, King, A. Holle, E. Holle ), Addison Holle in the High Jump and Abigail Callahan in the Shot Put. Third place finishers were Addison McClure in the 100m Hurdles, Emerson Holle in the High Jump and in the Discus, Maileigh King in the Long Jump and Addison Holle in the Shot Put. Hannah Hockman placed fourth in the Long Jump.

The eighth grade boys team took second place in the meet with 49 pts. First place finishers were Isaac Crum in the 400m dash with a time of 59.74, Isaiah Lang in the 3200m run with a time of 12:47, Jake Linden in the 100m Hurdles with time of 17.87, Jake Linden in the Shot Put with a throw of 42ft 1in, and the 4x100m relay (Hilliard, Crum, Pemberton, Linden) with a time of 51.33. Second place finishers were Jake Linden in the 100m dash, Bryce Hinz in the 100m Hurdles, Isaac Crum in the Long Jump, and the medley relay (Pemberton, Bojanski, Crum, Bohi). Third place finishers were Brayden Bohi in the 800m run, and Carson Stoops in the 1600m run. Ethan Hamilton and Hunter Dryden tied for 3rd in the Pole Vault. Fourth place finishers were Aidan Scherman in the 1600m run and High Jump, Carson Stoops in the 100m Hurdles, Bryce Hinz in the 400m dash, and Brayden Bohi in the Discus.