Coach Larry Ward

The Lady Blazers competed impressively in the second meet of the season, defeating Olathe West, the only team to beat us at the SMS Relays last week, and all other 6A schools at the Olathe Invite.

MV-114; GE-99.5; ON-97; OW-96; OE-79; WR-50; OS-42; La-41; De-34.5; One-32

HIGH J Ross 4-10 (5th-tie)

LONG J Morales 15-6

POLE V Wait 12-6 (2nd) Morales 9-0 (4th) Mannio 9-0 (6th 3way tie)

JAV Mulwa 99-4 (5th) Hockman 77-11

SHOT Wait 42-11 (1ST) Pembleton 34-2 (8th) Blume 31-2.5

DISC Pembleton 102-0 (4th)

100H Havlik 16.73 (4th) Phipps 18.83

100 Wait 12.40 (2nd) Mooreh 12.65 (3rd) Meili 13.11 (7th)

1600 Boden 80-248-5:44.45 (8th)

4×1 Havlik Meili Phipps Martinez – 53.66 (6th)

400 Mooreh 60.88 (2nd)

300H Havlik 51.98 (7th) Phipps 52.70 Ross 53.88

800 Haney 75-2:33.98 (5th) Boden 77-2:40.32 Haulmark 78-2:43.77

200 Moorehou 25.86 (3rd) Wait 26.38 (4th) Meili 27.06 (7th)

4×4 Haney Meili Phipps Moorehouse – 4:14.19 (2nd)