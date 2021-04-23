DONALD “Don” JAMES CURRY, JR.

Donald “Don” James Curry, Jr., 84, of Spring Hill, KS, passed away April 18, 2021.

Donald was born December 6, 1936 in Merriam, KS to Donald, Sr. and Glenna (Davis) Curry. He grew up in Merriam and graduated from Shawnee Mission High School. After graduation, he attended Southwest Baptist University. On June 1, 1958, Donald married Carole Groce at the Merriam Bible Church. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves of Kansas from 1958-1961and was honorably discharged in 1961 at the rank of Sergeant. After marriage Don and Carole moved to Overland Park and then later resided in Gardner. The Curry’s moved to Pomona Lake after Don’s retirement, finally landing in Spring Hill in 2013.

Don was a mortgage banker at a variety of banks throughout his career and was active in the Mortgage Bankers Association of Kansas and Missouri including serving as a past president. He served on the Gardner Edgerton School Board and was well known as the “Voice” of the Trailblazers football team for over 20 years. Don enjoyed sports, and he coached many Gardner youth in Pee Wee football teams and served as a referee for basketball, football and baseball. He was a lifelong fan of the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. Don cherished summers in Minnesota fishing with his family. Most recently, Donald was a member of Grace Community Nazarene Church.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lance Curry; and brother, David Curry. Don is survived by his wife of the home, children; Scott Curry, Olathe, KS, David (Carrie) Curry, Overland Park, KS, Brent (Leah) Curry, Spring Hill, KS.; grandchildren Taylor, Brooke, Dylan, Megan, Connor, Jessie, Tanner, Peyton and Cole; great granddaughters Lilah Belle and Ava Marie; and sisters Nancy Snell (Ted) and Joy Curry along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.

Visitation 2:00-4:00 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021 followed by a service at 4:00 pm both at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS. Donations in his honor may be made to Olathe Hospice House. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com