Photos courtesy Spring Hill Chamber

Clean Up Spring Hill!, was organized by the SH Chamber on April 17. There were nine individual families and community groups that canvassed the core of Spring Hill and picked up over 60 bags of trash. Bryce Smith, Waste Management,secures a location to bring the trash at the SHRC sports complex for a regularly scheduled pick up. Participants included: SH Chamber staff, the City of Spring Hill, Spring Hill Police Department, Nicole George, Farmers Insurance, Kirk McLoughlin Agency, Claar Family and friends, Spring Hill Rustlers 4H Club, Girl Scout Troop #3274, Cub Scout Pack #3289 and the Spring Hill Ruritans.