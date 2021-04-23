Coach Brian McGee

The boys placed second in the first annual Kansas City Relays, hosted at BVNW. The Blazers made it a closely contested meet due in large part to the MASSIVE contributions of Carson Chaffee and Carson Sander. The Carsons racked up 44 points between them.

1st place

Quenton Walion, 3200m, 9:42.78

Carson Sander, Shot Put, 47′ 8 1/4″

Ethan Reynolds, 200m, 22.46

2nd place

Carson Sander, Discus, 129-2

Carson Sander, Javelin, 155-5

John Ahsens, 100m, 11.18

4x100m relay: Lucas Anderson, E.Reynolds, Trot Wood, Brian Wilson 44.54

4x800m relay: Jordan Kilonzo, Jude Graham, Quenton Walion, Owen Massaro 8:17.38

3rd place

Jordan Kilonzo, 800m, 2:01.37

Carson Chaffee, Shot Put, 44′ 9 1/4″

Carson Chaffee, Javelin, 145-7

Carson Chaffee, Discus, 124-7

4x400m relay: L.Anderson, E.Reynolds, O.Massaro, J.Kilonzo 3:33.17

Team ScoresMill Valley 116.5

1. Gardner Edgerton 110.5

2. Olathe North 101.5

3. Aquinas 93

4. DeSoto 78

5. St. James 67

6. BV West 45

7. BVNW 38.5

8. BVSW 31