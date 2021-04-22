ElevateEdgerton! hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at LPKC this month to help vaccinate critical workers and community members. More than 400 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They will get a second dose in the coming weeks, doing their part to help stop this pandemic. Photo courtesy of Kara Banks
About The Author
Related Posts
Gardner Cancer Foundation dress sale scheduled
January 13, 2013
Local funeral director installed as head of association
June 21, 2015
State loss ends Blazers season
July 30, 2013
Filing deadline for local elections is June 1
May 17, 2017