Residents traveling towards Olathe on 56 Hwy will encounter a detour near Lone Elm Rd. Construction began in March.

The City of Olathe held a public information meeting virtually on February 18 about the Lone Elm Rd. improvements project. The project will widen Lone Elm Road to a four-lane divided arterial section between Old 56 Highway and 151st Street.

Other improvements include: new storm sewer; additional streetlights; on-street bike lanes and sidewalks; pedestrian crossings.

As part of this project, the Lone Elm Road and Old 56 Highway intersection will be reconfigured to a Continuous Flow Intersection. Intersection improvements include: new storm sewer; new traffic signals; new medians; additional streetlights; and pedestrian crossings at the intersection.