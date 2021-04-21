Olathe Housing Authority

Waiting List to Open for Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program

Housing to Open: Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8)

Parkview Manor, 4-story low-rise: one-bedroom units

Public housing: 4-bedroom scattered site units

Dates to apply: May 10th through May 21st, 2021

Locations to apply: Walk-In: 200 West Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas 66061

Online: www.olatheks.org

Times to apply: Walk-In: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday

Online: 24 hours a day starting at 8:00 am, May 10th and

closing at 5:00 pm on May 21st.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Persons requiring a reasonable accommodation or an interpreter are asked to contact the Housing Authority at least 24 hours in advance.