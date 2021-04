Coach Derek Wilson

JV had a game on their own April 6 and picked up their first victory of the season, a 5-1 win over Basehor-Linwood.

It was great to watch the girls have success for 80 minutes and see the ball go in the back of the net, said Derek Wilson, coach. The excitement on their faces when they started scoring was priceless!

Goals scored by Pierson Martin(two), Emily Sitthivong(two) and Keeley Drabant.