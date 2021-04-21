Coach Joanne Calvin

The varsity softball team moves to 8-0 after a fun, close game against the Olathe South Falcons. The Blazer’s played the game with composure and confidence, after the Falcons got on top three runs in the top of the 1st inning.

These ladies worked hard each inning, scoring one in the first, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. After the first inning, the Blazer defense was errorless, behind a strong pitching performance by Harley Pruetting.

Going into the top of the seventh, up 5-3, Katie Thompson had a stellar play from Centerfield, throwing a girl out at home, shutting down a run.

Blazer’s WIN 5-4.