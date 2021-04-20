Lesia Stiles, 60, of Spring Hill, passed away on April 12, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. A visitation was held at Bruce Funeral Home in Spring Hill on April 18. The funeral was April 19, at Life Spring Church in Spring Hill. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lesia Stiles Memorial Scholarship Fund or Spring Hill Food Pantry. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kan. 66083 (913) 592-2244.

Lesia was born on March 12, 1961, in Olathe, to Don and Mary Green of Spring Hill. She attended Spring Hill High School where she met Keith Stiles in a Marriage and Family Living class. She initially took pity on him and his ineptitude at drying dishes, but changed her tune several months later when he showed up after school with his brand new silver Mustang. She agreed to Keith’s invitation to the prom and the rest was history. The two married in November of 1979 and immediately started their family.

For the first several years of her marriage, Lesia stayed home and raised her three children. She somehow maintained her sanity, even when the kids did things like throw anything they could find onto the roof in the hopes that Dad would come home and let them go up on the roof to retrieve them. (He never did.)

In 1998, Lesia took a job as a library aid at Spring Hill High School and it turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life. She put her heart and soul into her 21 years of working at the school, making connections with the kids and so many lifelong friends among the faculty and staff.

Lesia was so good at creating a community and making friends everywhere she went. She made people laugh, made them feel special, made them feel loved. If there was anything she could do to help someone, she would do it. She remembered every birthday and event in her friends’ and family’s lives and always made a point to acknowledge them. Lesia was an active member of Life Spring Church in Spring Hill and often volunteered at the food pantry.

But the greatest joys of her life were her six grandkids. She loved them fiercely and was so proud of them. She attended every concert, meet, game, and program and loved taking them on trips and watching them play together in the backyard.

Lesia was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister and friend. She’ll be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Green, and brother, Larry Green.

She is survived by her husband, Keith; three children: Jennifer Rezac of Topeka (Jeff Rezac); Brad Stiles of Lincoln, Neb.,(Andrea Stiles); Kendra Stiles of Kansas City, Mo.; six grandchildren: Shannon, Kristen, Collin, Dalton, Ruby and Burke; her father Don Green of Spring Hill; and her sister Sharon Meek, also of Spring Hill (Tim Meek).