Darlene Pennock, 83, Gardner, passed away April 13, 2021 at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe. Graveside service was April 19, 2021 at Lawrence Memorial Cemetery, Lawrence. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. https://www.madd.org/donate-now/ Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kan. 66030 (913) 856-7111.

Darlene was born Sept. 17, 1937 in Lawrence to John Alonzo and Mayme Marie (Anderson) Trovillion. She graduated from Lawrence High School. She married Wayne Pennock on Dece. 4, 1981 in Cleveland, Okla. Darlene did clerical work for the University of Kansas, Shawnee Mission School District and Overland Park State Bank. She did volunteer work for Mothers Against Drunk Driving “MADD”. Darlene with her husband Wayne were members of the VFW Post 10127. She enjoyed traveling, going dancing and playing a game of bridge. Hunting antiques was a favorite pastime of Darlene and Wayne.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; sisters Virginia Hopkins, Dorothy Moon, Geraldine “Jeri” Hammig and brothers Marvin Kincheloe and Donald Trovillion. She is survived by her children Shara Lynn (Reggie) Epps, Olathe, and Barry Lee Campbell, Osawatomie, Kan.; six grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.