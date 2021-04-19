Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The Edgerton City Council passed several construction projects on April 8.

The first project is for a road construction project for Nelson Street from 3rd to 8th Street through the Johnson County CARS program.

Each year cities in Johnson County are invited to submit projects to be considered for the five-year city/county street improvement program through the County Assistance Road System (CARS) program. The CARS program provides funds to construct and maintain major arterial roadways.

Dan Merkh, city planner, said the Logistics Park projects weren’t funded yet with the CIP, but the city should submit now.

“It isn’t CARS eligible but can be due to the 207th project,” he said.

Don Roberts, mayor, said he wanted to know if CARS money could still be used if grant money was used as matching money.

Merkh said he would have to double check if matching was allowed, but the city can use other funds, too.

Katee Smith, council member, said she wanted to know why the specific street spots were chosen for the project.

Merkh said they were the only streets eligible.

The county pays 50 percent of the project’s construction and construction inspection costs. Cities are responsible for design, right-of-way, and utility relocation cost. Types of projects eligible for the CARS program are: Capacity Improvements (additional lanes), Major Maintenance (overlays, patching), System Management (intersection improvements, traffic signals, turn lanes, etc.), Bridge (replacement or rehabilitation), and Route Enhancements (sidewalk, bike paths, street lighting, etc.)

The city council passed an additional item added to the agenda last minute for a agreement with Johnson County for a new project South of 207th and Homestead Lane.

Merkh said the project would be for ten to 15 weeks through Mid-July.

The construction project is for temporary roadway to access the site through 213th Street and Kill Creek Road and Waverly and 213th Street.

Merkh said all costs provided to the city will be invoiced to the contractor for payment.

Beth Linn, city administrator, said the city had communicated to residents to use NotifyJoCo, and the project required street flaggers to notify residents as well.

Clay Longanecker, council member, said they needed to insure the county takes care of the road as long as they have a little say.

Merkh said it was encouraged the city inspects the work.

A last minute executive session, also not listed on the agenda, was approved for a funding agreement with Polaris and wastewater treatment for $50,000.

Council members passed an owner engineer agreement with HDR, Inc for the Final Design of the 207th Street Grade Separation Project.

Merkh said BNSF Railway requires additional clearance, and city staff recommends Amendment #3 to revise the design plans to restore the original additional clearance from the bridge to the rail.

Merkh said the additional clearance provides further protection for the city against change in clearance requirements from either FRA or BNSF that may require modifications to the bridge.

Amendment #3 would increase the total cost for the design services for HDR for the 207th Street Grade Separation project by $25,791. This cost would be significantly less today than future design/construction modifications in the future.

The city council passed a change order to contract with Pyramid Contractors for construction of the 207th Grade Separation Project.

Change Order #1 is consideration of an upgrade in type of concrete for the bridge deck of the 207th Street Grade Separation. The adjoining roadways were designed and bid to be constructed KCMMB concrete, a granite based concrete mix. The KCMMB concrete has shown over time to wear better and require less maintenance, especially in horizontal infrastructure such as roadways that can hold water.