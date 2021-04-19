Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

So last week I asked my in home spy, about the weekend weather. She told me Sunday was the day to do outdoor chores.

She was not wrong. So 40 year old me made a “to do” list for Sunday. Tired of rain and cold and wind. Let’ s get that stuff done.

Sunday morning, as usual, 50 year old me showed up for work detail. Fifty year old me had coffee, ambition and old knees and back.

These jobs required standing for long periods of time, lifting and bending. 60 plus plus me throws in lots of water breaks and occasional sit downs to assess my progress.

About 3 1/2 hours in I was ready to quit and watch the final rounds of the Masters golf tournament. But I went on.

None of the chores required extra hands to help me. Finding extra hands isn’t easy. People have their own lives to tend too. By the way, any gentlemen, who are retired, could make a fortune being a handyman for the ladies in my neighborhood. They need help with ladders and light bulbs and sometimes just getting a heavy box down off a garage shelf. Plus they are willing to pay for the help.

I have classmates who are using walkers. I have classmates with serious eye issues. I also have classmates who run marathons and spend vacations hiking or scuba diving. I’m in the middle of that group.

By the end of the day, 60 plus year old me was tired and a little grumbly. She is the one who always pays. I kept looking at the clock to see if I could go to bed . It was still light.

My high school class celebrates 50 years , next year, of our graduation in 1972.

I am glad for the things I can still do. I am really thankful for a beautiful day on Sunday.

No, I am not always a happy person, but who is? I think people would rather read things that don’t include doom and gloom.

Don’t just sit in your chair, enjoy the sunshine. Enjoy the beautiful weather. Speak kindly to your neighbors.

Let’s make 2021 a great year. 2020 was stinky. Keep your chin up and put on your shades and enjoy the sunshine.